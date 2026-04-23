HB Wealth Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,004.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,631 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 202,474 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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