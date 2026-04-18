HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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