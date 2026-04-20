Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 70,400 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,800 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Wolverine World Wide worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,943 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,231,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.04 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.33.

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About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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