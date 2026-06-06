Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $108.08 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 10,479.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,950 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 523,950 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 3.5% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $108,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,737 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total value of $1,021,609.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,337,516.84. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,032,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

EA stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

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Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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