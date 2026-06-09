Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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