ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 235.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,549 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,032,336. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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