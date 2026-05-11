Katamaran Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,418 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000. Mastercard comprises 4.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,303,015,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $495.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here