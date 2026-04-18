KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,174 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.25% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.8%

TAP opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $59.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is -17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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