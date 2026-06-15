Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1%

CUZ opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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