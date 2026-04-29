Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,395 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. The trade was a 36.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,512 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.60.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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