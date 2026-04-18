Lbp Am Sa Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,627 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,631,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,063,000 after buying an additional 4,235,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,516,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,886,000 after buying an additional 1,693,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 1,554,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,741,000 after buying an additional 1,195,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 148.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,364,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 815,348 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $59.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

See Also

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