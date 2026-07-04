Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.14 Million in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,825,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at $216,894,667.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 40,329 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $6,880,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 286,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,812,754.40. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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