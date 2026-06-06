Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 68,250 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the game software company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,307.85. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

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