Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 64,174 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 622.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,174 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CB stock opened at $326.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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