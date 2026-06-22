Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LOW opened at $222.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.52. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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