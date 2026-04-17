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Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 38,086 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Relx logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services Co. increased its stake in Relx by 21.2%, buying an additional 38,086 shares to hold 217,443 shares worth $8,789,000 at quarter-end.
  • Relx reported quarterly EPS of $42.81 (vs. $0.85 expected) while revenue came in at $3.19 billion versus $6.70 billion expected; analysts project Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
  • The company declared a dividend of $0.6559 per share payable June 24 to shareholders of record on May 8, with the article citing a dividend yield of 422.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,443 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Relx were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,125 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,575,000 after buying an additional 252,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,649 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,120,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,755 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,093,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,488 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,227,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Relx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,542 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,884,000 after buying an additional 96,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company's stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $36.22 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $42.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $41.96. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relx Plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Relx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Relx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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