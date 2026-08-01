Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,717 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $664.00 to $667.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Clear Str raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $657.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management issued constructive growth commentary. Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 net revenue growth

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Agentic commerce is becoming a key growth narrative. The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings.

The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls.

Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern. After a roughly 59.9% five-year return, some analysts argue MA shares already reflect substantial growth expectations. With the stock trading at an elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger future growth before bidding shares higher. Is Mastercard Getting Too Expensive For Its Growth?

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $573.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.64. The stock has a market cap of $506.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. Mastercard had a return on equity of 239.99% and a net margin of 46.34%.The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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