Medtronic PLC $MDT Position Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035,778 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 456,832 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.55% of Medtronic worth $675,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0%

MDT stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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