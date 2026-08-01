Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,663 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000. Alphabet accounts for 7.2% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $379.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.82 and a 200 day moving average of $337.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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