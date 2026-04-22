M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 16,111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,699 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,490,448 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.76% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $70,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.6%

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The company's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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