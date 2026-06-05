Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 17,401 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,442 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $735,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $112,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $216.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,720,960.22. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,597 shares of company stock valued at $124,180,972. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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