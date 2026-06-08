Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,877 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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