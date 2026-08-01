Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 4.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Los Angeles Times article

Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering qualifying loyalty members a monthly Netflix mobile subscription after four orders in a month. The partnership could support customer acquisition and engagement in India, although the direct financial impact appears limited. Reuters article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,289 shares of company stock worth $42,186,530. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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