Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 860.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 128,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NFLX stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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