Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 1,379.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday. Citic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Analyst Take

Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Hastings Exit

Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Market Futures

Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Guidance Miss

Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. One‑time Gains Concern

Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Strategic risks flagged by analysts — commentary warns of engagement friction, dependence on large sports/content deals, and tougher competition for scripted franchises, which could pressure future growth and content ROI. Analyst Concerns

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here