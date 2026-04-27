Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 996.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,559 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX opened at $92.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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