Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 795.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 957.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,196,377 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $299,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,195 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2,209.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,080 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 840.2% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 318,586 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 284,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Analyst Take

Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Hastings Exit

Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Market Futures

Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Guidance Miss

Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. One‑time Gains Concern

Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Strategic risks flagged by analysts — commentary warns of engagement friction, dependence on large sports/content deals, and tougher competition for scripted franchises, which could pressure future growth and content ROI. Analyst Concerns

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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