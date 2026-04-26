Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 882,239 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Netflix were worth $90,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. President Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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