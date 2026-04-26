Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 915.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,529 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 325,925 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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