NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,735 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 5,832 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

MSI stock opened at $392.28 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $447.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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