Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.53.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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