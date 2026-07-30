Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Purchases 4,463 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in GE Vernova by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,575,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,896 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. Positive Sentiment: The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. GE Vernova Deploys AirJoule Water System

The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious.

Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious. Negative Sentiment: Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. AI Data Center Turbines Are Suffering Early Deaths

Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Vertiv’s earnings-related selloff is weighing on sentiment across AI-infrastructure stocks, highlighting concerns that demand expectations and execution may be difficult to sustain despite favorable long-term guidance. Vertiv Earnings Beat Estimates

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $900.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,030.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here