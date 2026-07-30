Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,353 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.3% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $198,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $4,433,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 462,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,843,824. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock worth $383,563,775 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $189.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Arista Networks analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS.

Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Arista Networks On Rising Earnings Optimism

Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. AMD vs. Arista Networks

Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda reported two sales totaling 43,333 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Although scheduled transactions do not necessarily signal weakening conviction, the sales can add short-term pressure while investors assess the stock’s valuation. SEC insider trading filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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