Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

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Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New India wind order: GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand thesis: Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. GE Vernova Set to Be Biggest Winner From AI Data Center’s Massive Power Shortfall

Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst sentiment: GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Investment story evolving: Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. How AI-Driven Power Demand and Wind Cost Pressures At GE Vernova Has Changed Its Investment Story

Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: The stock’s strong run leaves less room for disappointment, while wind-cost pressures and the capital-intensive nature of meeting AI-related power demand could create volatility.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

GEV opened at $1,019.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,026.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.98. The company has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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