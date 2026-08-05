Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,019.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,026.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New India wind order: GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand thesis: Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. GE Vernova Set to Be Biggest Winner From AI Data Center’s Massive Power Shortfall

Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst sentiment: GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Investment story evolving: Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. How AI-Driven Power Demand and Wind Cost Pressures At GE Vernova Has Changed Its Investment Story

Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: The stock’s strong run leaves less room for disappointment, while wind-cost pressures and the capital-intensive nature of meeting AI-related power demand could create volatility.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here