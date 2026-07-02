Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481,759 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 823,930 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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