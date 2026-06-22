Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Decreased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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