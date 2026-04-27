Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 817.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.37 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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