Rathbones Group PLC Has $103.89 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,439 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $103,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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