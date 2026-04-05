Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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