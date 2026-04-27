RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 927.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,701 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 49,378 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders' holdings in Netflix were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citic Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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