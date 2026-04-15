Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 249,706 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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