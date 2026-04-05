RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,092 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $231,343,000 after purchasing an additional 299,375 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,191,068 shares of the technology company's stock worth $219,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $214.86 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $222.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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