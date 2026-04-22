Ruffer LLP Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after buying an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $409.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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