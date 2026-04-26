Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 707,568 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 874.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,445 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 707,568 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $73,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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