Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 293,089 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 293,089 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Roblox worth $257,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 442,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,080,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 455,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,105.62. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: New securities-fraud claims and investor alerts increase the odds of ongoing legal costs, management distraction, and additional headline risk for Roblox shares. Article Title

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here