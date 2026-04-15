SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,572 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile analyst upgrades lift sentiment — KeyBanc/Brandon Nispel upgraded TMUS to Overweight/Buy with a ~$260 price target (implying sizable upside) and other outlets highlight the buy call, which supports a recovery narrative for investors. KeyBanc Upgrades T-Mobile

High-profile analyst upgrades lift sentiment — KeyBanc/Brandon Nispel upgraded TMUS to Overweight/Buy with a ~$260 price target (implying sizable upside) and other outlets highlight the buy call, which supports a recovery narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and analyst enthusiasm around 5G could boost long-term growth — coverage noting TMUS partnering/aligning with Nvidia and upgrades from firms like MoffettNathanson point to upside if T‑Mobile captures advanced 5G/AI market opportunities. T-Mobile To Fulfill 5G Ambitions with Nvidia

Strategic partnerships and analyst enthusiasm around 5G could boost long-term growth — coverage noting TMUS partnering/aligning with Nvidia and upgrades from firms like MoffettNathanson point to upside if T‑Mobile captures advanced 5G/AI market opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate partnerships and PR campaigns (SBA Gold cosponsor for National Small Business Week; National Park Foundation "Do Not Disturb" campaign) are positive for brand and customer engagement but unlikely to move near-term financials materially. SBA Announces T-Mobile as a Gold Cosponsor

Corporate partnerships and PR campaigns (SBA Gold cosponsor for National Small Business Week; National Park Foundation "Do Not Disturb" campaign) are positive for brand and customer engagement but unlikely to move near-term financials materially. Neutral Sentiment: Executive participation on outside boards (T‑Mobile exec named to Arrive AI board) is corporate development/industry networking — interesting signal on talent but limited direct stock impact. Arrive AI Appoints T-Mobile Executive

Executive participation on outside boards (T‑Mobile exec named to Arrive AI board) is corporate development/industry networking — interesting signal on talent but limited direct stock impact. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026) and reduced FY2026 guidance in its April research notes — lowering short-term earnings expectations can weigh on sentiment and explain downward price pressure despite the firm's Overweight rating. KeyCorp Earnings Revisions

KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026) and reduced FY2026 guidance in its April research notes — lowering short-term earnings expectations can weigh on sentiment and explain downward price pressure despite the firm's Overweight rating. Negative Sentiment: Price momentum and valuation concerns persist — recent coverage highlights a multi-week/month pullback (30‑day and 1‑year underperformance vs. prior gains), keeping valuation and buyback/dividend expectations in focus for investors. Weak momentum amplifies sensitivity to any negative guidance. Is T-Mobile Now At An Attractive Price?

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23. The firm has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $267.96.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.91.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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