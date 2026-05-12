Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Transdigm Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,200.58 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,656. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,521.24.

View Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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