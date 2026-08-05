Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,019.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,026.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $939.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New India wind order: GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand thesis: Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. GE Vernova Set to Be Biggest Winner From AI Data Center’s Massive Power Shortfall

Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst sentiment: GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Investment story evolving: Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. How AI-Driven Power Demand and Wind Cost Pressures At GE Vernova Has Changed Its Investment Story

Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: The stock’s strong run leaves less room for disappointment, while wind-cost pressures and the capital-intensive nature of meeting AI-related power demand could create volatility.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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