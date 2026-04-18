SMART Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 640.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $471.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $406.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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